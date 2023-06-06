"Real Madrid" is interested in buying a striker from the Nigerian national team

Real Madrid is showing interest in the forward of Villarreal and the Nigerian national team, Samuel Chukwueze, according to AS.

According to the source, the royal club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The release clause in Chukwueze's contract is set at 80 million euros. However, Villarreal may consider selling the Nigerian for 40 million euros, as his contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Chukwueze has played 50 matches in all competitions for Villarreal, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists.