Real Madrid have issued a statement regarding Vinicius' injury

After the injury of their leader Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid do not plan to urgently enter the transfer market to find a replacement for the player.

According to the source, the coaching staff under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti has already decided that it will make do with the existing players.

Recall that the star Brazilian football player was injured in a recent match against Celta in the Spanish La Liga. Due to damage, he left the field at the beginning of the first half. It is expected that his recovery will take more than one month.

This season, the 23-year-old striker managed to play for Real Madrid in three matches in which he chalked up one goal.

It should be noted that after three played rounds in the championship of Spain, Real Madrid confidently leads the standings, having the maximum number of points in its asset. The “royal” club is two points ahead of its closest rival.

Last season, Vinicius and company were unable to cling to the gold medals of the championship, losing 10 points to Barcelona, which became the champion. Real Madrid were also knocked out at the Champions League semi-final stage.