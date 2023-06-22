Real Madrid have extended the contract with an experienced defender

The press service of Real Madrid announced on the official website the extension of the contract with defender Nacho Fernandez.

The new agreement between the player and the royal club will be valid until the summer of 2024.

33-year-old Nacho is a product of Real Madrid's youth academy. He has played a total of 319 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists. He has also earned 24 caps for the Spanish national team, scoring one goal.

Nacho is a multiple trophy winner with Real Madrid, including three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles, four Spanish Super Cup titles, five UEFA Champions League titles, four UEFA Super Cup titles, and five Club World Cup titles.