Main News Real Madrid have decided on a new transfer strategy for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have decided on a new transfer strategy for Kylian Mbappe

Today, 08:55
Real Madrid have decided on a new transfer strategy for Kylian Mbappe

According to AS, Real Madrid has no intention of purchasing Paris Saint-Germain and French national team striker Kylian Mbappe in the current summer transfer window.

As per the source, the Spanish club plans to postpone the player's transfer until the summer of 2024, when his contract with Parisians expires. This means Mbappe could move to a new club as a free agent, but he may demand a signing bonus of over 100 million euros.

Previously, it was reported that PSG's management is ready to relegate Mbappe to the bench if he refuses to extend his contract, which runs until the summer of 2024, or if he rejects a transfer in the current transfer window.

It's worth noting that the French forward is willing to honor his contract until the end to receive 60 million euros in salary and an additional 90 million euros as a loyalty bonus.

Mbappe, 24 years old, has been playing for PSG since 2017, when he transferred from "Monaco" for a transfer fee of 180 million euros. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG across all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Since 2017, Mbappe has represented the French national team in 70 matches, scoring 40 goals, and providing 24 assists. With the national team, Mbappe won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and was a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.

