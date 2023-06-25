Real Madrid have decided on a new attack leader

According to Marca, the new leader of Real Madrid will be Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior.

According to the source, the management of the club sees the Brazilian as the main star of the team. The club also acknowledges the player's media appeal.

In the recently concluded season, the 22-year-old Vinicius Junior played 55 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and providing 21 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.