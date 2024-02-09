Real Madrid has 1 healthy centre-back left for the match against Girona

Real Madrid's predicaments with injuries in the central defender position persist and, regrettably, exacerbate further. As reported by Relevo, the team captain, Nacho, will be absent in tomorrow's match against Girona.

The seasoned central defender has not managed to recover from a minor muscular injury sustained in the encounter against Atletico (1:1).

Consequently, Real Madrid finds itself with just one fit central defender for one of the pivotal fixtures of the season - Antonio Rudiger. He was sidelined in the Atletico match due to facial bone injury but has now recuperated and is actively participating in group training.

To recap, Eder Militao and David Alaba are sidelined for an extended period due to cruciate ligament ruptures in the knee, though the Brazilian is nearing a comeback.

Nacho, a stalwart who has spent his entire career with Real Madrid, has featured in 26 matches in the current season.

Real Madrid, leading La Liga with 58 points, faces stiff competition as the sensational Girona trails by a mere 2 points.