RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Real Madrid has 1 healthy centre-back left for the match against Girona

Real Madrid has 1 healthy centre-back left for the match against Girona

Football news Today, 06:33
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Real Madrid has 1 healthy centre-back left for the match against Girona Real Madrid has 1 healthy centre-back left for the match against Girona

Real Madrid's predicaments with injuries in the central defender position persist and, regrettably, exacerbate further. As reported by Relevo, the team captain, Nacho, will be absent in tomorrow's match against Girona.

The seasoned central defender has not managed to recover from a minor muscular injury sustained in the encounter against Atletico (1:1).

Consequently, Real Madrid finds itself with just one fit central defender for one of the pivotal fixtures of the season - Antonio Rudiger. He was sidelined in the Atletico match due to facial bone injury but has now recuperated and is actively participating in group training.

To recap, Eder Militao and David Alaba are sidelined for an extended period due to cruciate ligament ruptures in the knee, though the Brazilian is nearing a comeback.

Nacho, a stalwart who has spent his entire career with Real Madrid, has featured in 26 matches in the current season.

Real Madrid, leading La Liga with 58 points, faces stiff competition as the sensational Girona trails by a mere 2 points.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Girona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Football news Today, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions
French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships Biathlon News Today, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi Football news Today, 12:40 In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi
Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023 Golf News Today, 12:00 Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023
Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023 Football news Today, 10:31 Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023
Jordan vs Qatar Prediction for the final match by fans Football news Today, 09:58 Jordan vs Qatar Prediction for the final match by fans
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 No italian coaches in Barcelona, and de Jong will be shown the door. Daily Digest for February 9 Football news Today, 16:57 The manager of Liverpool expressed opposition to the concept of a blue card in football Football news Today, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Basketball news Today, 15:52 The basketball player from Denver maintains his leadership in the race for the MVP title Motorsport News Today, 15:23 The schedule of the Formula 1 pre-season test schedule is now known Football news Today, 14:55 Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel NFL News Today, 14:13 For the first time in history, an NFL game will be held at the Real Madrid stadium Football news Today, 14:10 Beşiktaş completed their second transfer of the day Football news Today, 13:45 Benzema has restored his Instagram account, but not without some cleanup Biathlon News Today, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
Sport Predictions
Football Today Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Alavés vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Carlisle vs Portsmouth prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024