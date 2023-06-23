Real Madrid has prepared a cosmic offer for Mbappe

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe could still have time to move to Real Madrid this summer.

According to PSG Community, the Spanish club has agreed to pay €250 million for the 24-year-old forward, including €50 million in bonuses.

PSG have made it clear they will not keep Mbappe unless he extends his contract, although the player himself wouldn't mind staying another season.

Last season Mbappe played 34 matches, scored 29 goals and made five assists.