Real Madrid has not received a single offer for its players

Real Madrid is a club that regularly appears in transfer rumors in one way or another. However, the reality turns out to be quite different from what the media reports.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the media consistently mention the names of Rodrygo, Dani Ceballos, Fran García, Andriy Lunin, Brahim Díaz, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Endrick, and Vinícius as potential departures from the squad this summer, but in fact, not a single transfer offer has been received for any of them.

Moreover, not all of them are looking to leave. Among those determined to stay are Rodrygo, Lunin, and Vinícius. The club was also prepared to let Alaba leave for free a year before his contract expired, but the Austrian himself chose to remain at the Santiago Bernabéu.

New signings are also unlikely at this point, as all registration slots are currently filled, meaning players would need to be sold to free up space. While the club does not rule this out, the transfer market has yet to show any interest in Real Madrid’s players.

