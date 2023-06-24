Real Madrid has agreed on a new contract with the club legend

Real Madrid intend to extend the contract with Luka Modric in the near future.

As the source writes, the club is not embarrassed by the fact that the experienced player is already 37 years old.

The sides should announce a new agreement with Modric as early as next week.

The midfielder's current contract with Real Madrid expires in six days. Last season, Modric played 52 matches in five official tournaments in which he scored six goals and gave six assists.