Real Madrid goalkeeper could miss all season

Real Madrid's goalkeeper and Belgian national team member Thibaut Courtois has suffered a significant injury and will be sidelined for an extended period, as announced on the official website of the royal club.

Courtois has been diagnosed with a cruciate ligament tear in his knee. He sustained the injury during a training session. He will undergo surgery in the near future due to the injury. According to The Athletic, Courtois may not return to the field before April 2024. As a result, he is likely to miss the entire upcoming season.

The 31-year-old Courtois has been playing for Real Madrid since the summer of 2018. He transferred to the Madrid club from Chelsea for a transfer fee of 35 million euros. He has played a total of 230 matches for the royal club in all competitions, conceding 219 goals. He kept a clean sheet in 91 matches. Courtois has won several trophies with Real Madrid, including La Liga titles in the 2019/20 and 2021/22 seasons, the Copa del Rey in the 2022/23 season, the Spanish Super Cup in the 2019/20 and 2021/22 seasons, the UEFA Champions League in the 2021/2022 season, the FIFA Club World Cup in 2018, and the UEFA Super Cup in 2022.