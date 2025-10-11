Real Madrid eyes new Modric: Bid for Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace in the works

"Los Blancos" ready to spend €80 million on English midfielder

Real Madrid did not strengthen their midfield last summer, but in the short term, the club is still considering bringing in Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace.

The Englishman continues to dazzle with his performances, but Madrid are well aware that Crystal Palace won't let him leave for less than €80 million. According to AS, that price tag doesn't faze the Spanish giants, given the player's age and potential, which fit perfectly with the club's strategy of investing in young talent.

It's worth noting that Wharton's contract with the London club runs until 2029, and the Palace board is already preparing an improved salary offer to keep the midfielder and maximize his transfer value.