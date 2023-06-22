Real Madrid extends the contract of a key player

Defender Nacho has extended his contract with Real Madrid.

The new agreement runs until the end of June 2024, as stated on the official website of the "Slivos".

Nacho has spent his entire soccer career at Real Madrid.

He has scored 16 goals and dished out 9 assists in 319 official matches for the first team.

In the 2022/2023 season Real Madrid won the Spanish Cup and also finished second in the Spanish championship.