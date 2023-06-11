Real Madrid extend the club legend's contract

Defender Nacho Fernández of Real Madrid has announced that he has extended his contract with the royal club until the summer of 2024.

"I continue to go hand in hand with my club and my family. I always have offers from other clubs, but I have decided to stay for another year. I am very happy about it," Nacho said, as quoted by La1.

The 33-year-old Nacho is a product of Real Madrid's youth academy. He has played a total of 319 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists. He is a three-time Spanish champion, a two-time winner of the Copa del Rey, a four-time winner of the Spanish Super Cup, a five-time winner of the UEFA Champions League, a four-time winner of the UEFA Super Cup, and a five-time winner of the FIFA Club World Cup.