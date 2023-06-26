EN RU
Main News Real Madrid extend contract with Ballon d'Or winner

Real Madrid extend contract with Ballon d'Or winner

Football news Today, 16:42
Real Madrid extend contract with Ballon d'Or winner Photo: Real Madrid website/Author unknown

The press service of Real Madrid has announced on their official website the contract extension of Croatian midfielder Luka Modric. The new agreement between the 37-year-old player and the royal club will be valid until the summer of 2024. Modric declined a very lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to remain with the Madrid club.

Modric joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012 for a transfer fee of 35 million euros. He has played a total of 488 matches in all competitions for the club, scoring 37 goals and providing 77 assists. Prior to his time at Real Madrid, he played for Dinamo Zagreb. Modric has also represented the Croatian national team, earning 166 caps, scoring 24 goals, and providing 27 assists.

Modric is a 3-time Spanish champion, 3-time Croatian champion, 2-time winner of the Copa del Rey, 2-time winner of the Croatian Cup, 4-time winner of the Spanish Super Cup, winner of the Croatian Super Cup, 5-time UEFA Champions League winner, 4-time winner of the UEFA Super Cup, 5-time winner of the FIFA Club World Cup, and the recipient of the Ballon d'Or.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
"Dynamo" Kyiv hinted at the return of the club legend Football news Today, 16:33 "Dynamo" Kyiv hinted at the return of the club legend
Al Hilal sign Chelsea star defender Football news Yesterday, 14:14 Al Hilal sign Chelsea star defender
Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship Football news 24 june 2023, 13:56 Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship
Real Madrid have decided on the size of the offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news 22 june 2023, 16:30 Real Madrid have decided on the size of the offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023 Football news 21 june 2023, 14:48 The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023
Brazil sensationally lost to the African team Football news 20 june 2023, 17:09 Brazil sensationally lost to the African team
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:55 AC Milan agree to sign Chelsea midfielder Football news Today, 17:43 Arsenal reach deal for Chelsea midfielder for €75m Football news Today, 17:30 Juventus close to signing AC Milan legend's son Football news Today, 17:15 AC Milan could buy PSG striker Football news Today, 16:55 The legendary Robbie Keane began his coaching career Football news Today, 16:42 Real Madrid extend contract with Ballon d'Or winner Football news Today, 16:33 "Dynamo" Kyiv hinted at the return of the club legend Football news Today, 16:30 Riyad Mahrez received a huge offer from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:15 Harry Kane has decided on a new club Football news Today, 15:55 Ukrainian Dovbik may move to the La Liga club
Sport Predictions
Football 27 june 2023 Portugal vs Belgium predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football 27 june 2023 Netherlands vs Georgia predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football 27 june 2023 Croatia vs Romania predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023 Football 27 june 2023 Spain vs Ukraine predictions and betting tips on June 27, 2023