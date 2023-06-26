Real Madrid extend contract with Ballon d'Or winner

The press service of Real Madrid has announced on their official website the contract extension of Croatian midfielder Luka Modric. The new agreement between the 37-year-old player and the royal club will be valid until the summer of 2024. Modric declined a very lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to remain with the Madrid club.

Modric joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012 for a transfer fee of 35 million euros. He has played a total of 488 matches in all competitions for the club, scoring 37 goals and providing 77 assists. Prior to his time at Real Madrid, he played for Dinamo Zagreb. Modric has also represented the Croatian national team, earning 166 caps, scoring 24 goals, and providing 27 assists.

Modric is a 3-time Spanish champion, 3-time Croatian champion, 2-time winner of the Copa del Rey, 2-time winner of the Croatian Cup, 4-time winner of the Spanish Super Cup, winner of the Croatian Super Cup, 5-time UEFA Champions League winner, 4-time winner of the UEFA Super Cup, 5-time winner of the FIFA Club World Cup, and the recipient of the Ballon d'Or.