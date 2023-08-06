Real Madrid denied rumors about the possible departure of the President

Real Madrid have denied rumors that President Florentino Perez may step down as president of the club.

A statement released on the Madrid club's official website reads:

"Due to some rumors that have surfaced on social media regarding the alleged departure of Florentino Pérez as president of Real Madrid, we would like to state that these rumors are false and serve some hidden interest that has nothing to do with reality."

Perez first took over as president of the Blancos in 2000 and served in that position until 2006. In 2009, he returned to a leadership position. Under his leadership, the Blancos won the Champions League six times, became Spanish champions six times, won the Club World Cup five times and won many other trophies.

Recently, the media began to actively spread rumors about his possible departure.

Last season, Real Madrid reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they lost to eventual tournament winners Manchester City. Cream came second in the championship.