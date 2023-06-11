Real Madrid could buy 2022 world champions

Real Madrid is reportedly interested in Inter forward and Argentine international Lautaro Martinez, according to Sport.es.

According to the source, the Spanish club may acquire the player in the summer transfer window. However, Real Madrid is currently considering Martinez as a backup option in case they are unable to purchase Tottenham's forward Harry Kane.

In the current season, the 25-year-old Martinez has played 57 matches in all competitions for Inter, scoring 28 goals and providing 11 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.