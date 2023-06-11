Real Madrid could buy 2022 world champions
Football news Today, 15:30
Photo: Instagram Lautaro Martinez / Unknown
Real Madrid is reportedly interested in Inter forward and Argentine international Lautaro Martinez, according to Sport.es.
According to the source, the Spanish club may acquire the player in the summer transfer window. However, Real Madrid is currently considering Martinez as a backup option in case they are unable to purchase Tottenham's forward Harry Kane.
In the current season, the 25-year-old Martinez has played 57 matches in all competitions for Inter, scoring 28 goals and providing 11 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 14:42 Goal.com has updated the list of top 10 contenders for the Ballon d'Or
Football news Yesterday, 17:03 Manchester City won the Champions League
Football news 09 june 2023, 10:30 Bayern signed former RB Leipzig leader
Football news 07 june 2023, 17:16 The winner of the UEFA Conference League was determined in the 90th minute
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:51 Real Madrid has purchased a 19-year-old talent for 103 million euros
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:34 Lionel Messi has chosen a new club
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:30 "Kvaradona" - the best young player of the Champions League Football news Today, 16:15 UEFA has named the team of the Champions League season 2022/2023 Football news Today, 15:55 Josep Guardiola has decided on his future Football news Today, 15:42 Newcastle close to signing England midfielder Football news Today, 15:30 Real Madrid could buy 2022 world champions Football news Today, 15:17 Ukraine lost to Kazakhstan in the World Cup final Football news Today, 15:15 The winner of the playoff for a place in the Eredivisie has been determined Football news Today, 14:56 Manchester United want to buy French striker Football news Today, 14:42 Goal.com has updated the list of top 10 contenders for the Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 14:30 Modric received a huge offer from Saudi Arabia
Sport Predictions
Football 12 june 2023 Newell’s Old Boys vs Union de Santa Fe predictions and betting tips on June 12, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 San Lorenzo vs Central Cordoba predictions and betting tips on June 11, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 Independiente Medellin vs America de Cali predictions and betting tips on June 13, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 Banfield vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on June 13, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 Instituto vs Racing Avellaneda predictions and betting tips on June 13, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 Velez Sarsfield vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on June 13, 2023