Real Madrid Considering Two Midfielders to Challenge Tchouaméni

Boosting competition within the squad.
Football news Today, 03:35
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid Considering Two Midfielders to Challenge Tchouaméni Getty Images

Real Madrid already boast an impressive roster of talent, but the club continues to seek reinforcements to maintain internal competition.

Details: According to Diario AS, the coaching staff and management aim to increase competition in the heart of midfield, particularly around Aurélien Tchouaméni’s position. As a result, the club may move for new midfielders in the summer of 2026. Among the current candidates are Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace and Chema Andrés of Stuttgart.

Meanwhile, the “Royal Club” have once again added Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to their shortlist. The Spanish giants remain interested in the Norwegian forward, especially should Vinícius decide to leave the team.

Reminder: Tension is reportedly growing at Real Madrid around new head coach Xabi Alonso. Several key players are said to be unhappy with his management style and the way he distributes playing time.

