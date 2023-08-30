RU RU NG NG
Main News Real Madrid close to transferring 16-year-old Ukrainian talent

Real Madrid close to transferring 16-year-old Ukrainian talent

Football news Today, 14:20
Real Madrid close to transferring 16-year-old Ukrainian talent Ilya Voloshin

Real Madrid is close to completing the transfer of Ukrainian goalkeeper Ilya Voloshin from the Spanish club Rayo Mahadahonda, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon's tweet on Marca.

According to the source, the royal club has agreed on the terms of a personal contract with the Ukrainian goalkeeper. Now, the clubs need to reach an agreement between themselves. The potential transfer fee has not been disclosed.

In the event of the 16-year-old Voloshin's move to Real Madrid, he will play for the "Juvenil B" team, which consists of players up to the age of 19. It's worth noting that the talented Ukrainian goalkeeper stands over two meters tall. He will sign a contract with the Madrid club that will be valid until the summer of 2026. This is the maximum contract duration for a player of his age.

It's worth mentioning that the first-choice goalkeeper for the main squad of Real Madrid is 24-year-old Ukrainian national team goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who has participated in two matches and conceded one goal in the current season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

In the current season, Real Madrid has won all three matches in the Spanish La Liga, putting them at the top of the league standings.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Rayo Majadahonda Real Madrid U19 LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London Football news Today, 06:00 Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match
Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby Football news 28 aug 2023, 17:46 Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby
Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A Football news 28 aug 2023, 16:43 Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A
Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy Football news 28 aug 2023, 05:00 Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy
Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle Football news 27 aug 2023, 15:29 Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:20 Real Madrid close to transferring 16-year-old Ukrainian talent Football news Today, 13:50 Manchester United have changed the strategy for the transfer of the Moroccan star Football news Today, 13:25 Barcelona hopes to complete transfer of star Portuguese striker Football news Today, 13:14 UEFA Conference League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and how to watch? Football news Today, 12:50 Chelsea join the race for talented Manchester City midfielder Football news Today, 12:28 Aston Villa agree to sign experienced Barcelona defender Football news Today, 12:08 Manchester City agree transfer of Portugal midfielder Football news Today, 10:07 UEFA Europa League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and where to watch? Football news Today, 08:35 Eintracht Frankfurt forward, who PSG wants to sign, misses training Football news Today, 07:14 Gonzalo Guedes returns to Benfica
Sport Predictions
Football Today AEK vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football Today PSV vs Glasgow Rangers prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football Today Copenhagen vs Rakow prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Qarabag vs Olimpia Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Ajax vs Ludogorets prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Aberdeen vs Hacken prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023