Real Madrid close to transferring 16-year-old Ukrainian talent

Real Madrid is close to completing the transfer of Ukrainian goalkeeper Ilya Voloshin from the Spanish club Rayo Mahadahonda, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon's tweet on Marca.

According to the source, the royal club has agreed on the terms of a personal contract with the Ukrainian goalkeeper. Now, the clubs need to reach an agreement between themselves. The potential transfer fee has not been disclosed.

In the event of the 16-year-old Voloshin's move to Real Madrid, he will play for the "Juvenil B" team, which consists of players up to the age of 19. It's worth noting that the talented Ukrainian goalkeeper stands over two meters tall. He will sign a contract with the Madrid club that will be valid until the summer of 2026. This is the maximum contract duration for a player of his age.

It's worth mentioning that the first-choice goalkeeper for the main squad of Real Madrid is 24-year-old Ukrainian national team goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who has participated in two matches and conceded one goal in the current season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

In the current season, Real Madrid has won all three matches in the Spanish La Liga, putting them at the top of the league standings.