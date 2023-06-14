Real Madrid announces the transfer of an English star

Real Madrid have announced the transfer of midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old midfielder from Borussia Dortmund has signed a contract until the summer of 2029, according to Real Madrid's website.

According to Borussia, the "Creamers" paid 103 million plus bonuses for the player, which could amount to almost €31 million.

The Englishman moved to Germany in 2020 from Birmingham City. He played a total of 132 games for Borussia, scoring 24 goals and making 25 assists.

Bellingham's presentation will take place tomorrow, June 15.