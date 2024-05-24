Real Madrid and Panathinaikos will play in the Euroleague 2024 final

The semifinal games of the 2023/2024 Euroleague Basketball took place in Berlin during the evening of Friday, May 24, Central European Time.

Panathinaikos took the lead in the match against Fenerbahce from the first seconds and never gave up the advantage. The club from Istanbul came within 1-2 points at certain points, but never even managed to equalize: Panathinaikos reached the Euroleague finals for the first time since 2011.

Interestingly enough, Panathinaikos has played in the Euroleague final 7 times and won six of them.

In the second semifinal, Real Madrid and Olympiacos met. This time the representative of Greece was losing the whole match. At the end of the second quarter, Real Madrid had a 25-point lead. Olympiacos tried to restore parity for the rest of the game. However, they were unable to catch up with Real Madrid.

This will be Real's 21st Euroleague final. The Royal Club has won 11 of them. The last victory was last season. Thus, Real Madrid can win two consecutive Euroleague titles for the first time since 1967-1968.

The third-place match and the Euroleague final will take place on Sunday, May 26. At 16:00 CET, Fenerbahce and Panathinaikos will play in the bronze medal match. Real Madrid vs. Panathinaikos final will start at 19:00 CET.

Euroleague. Semifinals

Panathinaikos v Fenerbahce 73:57

Real Madrid v Olympiacos 87:76