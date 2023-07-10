"Real" agreed on the transfer of the defender of "Shakhtar"

The Madrid-based club, Real Madrid, has reached an agreement for the transfer of defender Vinicius Tobias from Shakhtar Donetsk and the Brazilian youth national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the royal club has agreed to a one-year loan deal for the 19-year-old player. Real Madrid will pay €500,000 for the player's loan. In the summer of 2024, the Madrid club will have the option to purchase the Brazilian's transfer for €15 million.

Vinicius Tobias joined Shakhtar in January 2022 from Internacional. The transfer fee amounted to €6 million. In the summer of 2022, Vinicius moved to Real Madrid on loan. Last season, he played 39 matches for Real Madrid's reserve team, Castilla, scoring no goals but providing four assists. He also participated in five matches for Real Madrid's U-19 youth team, contributing one assist.

In the previous season, Real Madrid finished in second place in the Spanish league, while Shakhtar became the champions of Ukraine. Thus, both the Spanish and Ukrainian clubs earned the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.