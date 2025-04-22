Ready for the game! Cristiano Ronaldo awaits another Saudi Pro League match

The Saudi Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is fully prepared for his team's upcoming clash in the national championship. The footballer shared a repost from Al-Nassr's official page in his Instagram story.

Cristiano posted the pre-match poster for today's game, which Al-Nassr will play away against Damak.

It's worth noting that Damak is a mid-table team, currently sitting in 11th place in the standings. Al-Nassr, on the other hand, holds the 3rd position but trails the leader Al-Ittihad significantly — even with a win today, Ronaldo's team would still be 8 points behind the top spot.

However, there's a chance to fight for the 2nd position in the standings. If Al-Nassr defeats Damak, they will reduce the gap to Al-Hilal to just two points.

Notably, Cristiano has played 27 matches for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League this season, scoring 23 goals and providing 3 assists. He is the top scorer of the tournament and continues to chase his next milestone — 1,000 career goals.