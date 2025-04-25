Rayados Await Final Decision on Ramos, Canales, and Torres Ahead of Crucial Pachuca Clash

The availability of Sergio Ramos, Sergio Canales, and Oliver Torres remains uncertain ahead of Monterrey’s crucial play in the match against Pachuca. According to ESPN, all three Spanish players are still undergoing individual recovery programs as they battle injuries sustained late in the Clausura 2025.

Ramos picked up a muscle strain in his right leg during Rayados' 2-0 victory over León on Matchday 17 and has been in rehabilitation ever since. Canales, similarly sidelined by a right leg injury, has not yet rejoined full training, and his status will depend on how he progresses over the next 48 hours.

Midfielder Oliver Torres, recovering from a left ankle issue, has shown improvement but is still not fully fit, making his participation for Sunday’s match at Estadio BBVA doubtful.

Rayados finished seventh in the regular season standings with 28 points, edging out Pachuca—who also recorded 28 points—on goal differential to secure home-field advantage for this vital encounter. The winner will earn a spot in the Liguilla and continue the fight for the Liga MX title.

There is some good news for Monterrey: Jesús "Tecatito" Corona has recovered from his physical issues and completed full training with the squad, confirming his availability for the match.

A final decision on the status of Ramos, Canales, and Oliver Torres is expected to come after Friday’s training session, as Rayados prepare for a match that could define their season.