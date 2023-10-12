Ratings of the players for the Euro 2024 qualification match Spain – Scotland have become known
PHOTO: Fran Santiago
Player ratings for the Euro 2024 qualification match between Spain and Scotland on October 12 have been revealed:
- The game ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of the Spaniards.
- On the 73rd minute, Alvaro Morata opened the scoring, and Oihan Sancet secured Spain's victory on the 86th minute.
After the match, the statistical portal WhoScored assigned player ratings. Alvaro Morata was named the best player of the match, receiving a score of 7.8 points.
The author of the second goal, Oihan Sancet, received a rating of 7.0. The best player among the visiting team was the captain and defender, Ryan Porteous, with a rating of 6.9.
Aron Hickey was the lowest-rated player in the match, receiving a score of 5.3.
Here are the WhoScored ratings for the Spain vs. Scotland match: 2:0.
