Since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United has gone through about a dozen managers and players, but none have managed to bring the team back to Premier League glory. Forward Marcus Rashford, who is currently sidelined, thinks he knows the reason for their struggles.

Details: Rashford believes that the insatiable hunger to win, combined with constant changes in direction, has led nowhere. He pointed out that Liverpool experienced similar hardships at the start of Jürgen Klopp's tenure, but patience eventually delivered the Reds triumph in both the Premier League and the Champions League.