Rashford believes Manchester United lacks patience
Since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United has gone through about a dozen managers and players, but none have managed to bring the team back to Premier League glory. Forward Marcus Rashford, who is currently sidelined, thinks he knows the reason for their struggles.
Details: Rashford believes that the insatiable hunger to win, combined with constant changes in direction, has led nowhere. He pointed out that Liverpool experienced similar hardships at the start of Jürgen Klopp's tenure, but patience eventually delivered the Reds triumph in both the Premier League and the Champions League.
Quote: “We played way below the standard we believe is worthy of United. But if you look at the bigger picture—what do you expect? Any team that's successful over a long period has principles that every manager and player must adhere to.
At times, we just had a desperate desire to win—we adapted, signed players for the current system, but that's a reactive approach. If the direction is always changing, you can't expect to win the league.
Liverpool didn’t win at the beginning. People only remember the last few years, when they fought City and lifted trophies. That’s what I’m talking about—you have to be realistic about the situation. We’ve had so many different managers, ideas, and strategies that in the end, we’ve landed in no man’s land.”