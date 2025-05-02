Rapper Travis Scott unveils Barcelona jersey for El Clásico
Football news Today, 03:52Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
x.com/FCBarcelona
For the third year running, Barcelona—whose sponsor is Spotify—has released a special edition kit for El Clásico, collaborating with world-famous artists and groups.
Details: Ahead of the upcoming El Clásico, Barcelona has officially launched a collaboration with American rapper Travis Scott.
The 34-year-old musician today unveiled Barcelona's new jersey, which features the logo of his Cactus Jack record label. The Catalan giants will don this kit when they take on Real Madrid on May 11.
Reminder: It was previously reported that Barcelona has started preparations for the summer 2026 transfer of Erling Haaland.
