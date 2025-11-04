Ran away from responsibility! Memphis Depay accused of abandoning pregnant woman after getting her pregnant

An ugly move by Memphis.

The woman has been left alone with a child in her arms.

Details: According to journalist Ibrahim Sanni Daara, 31-year-old Dutch striker for Brazilian side Corinthians, Memphis Depay, has been accused of dodging responsibility after impregnating a Brazilian influencer and then abruptly cutting off all contact when he found out about the pregnancy.

According to Lari Simoes—the woman in question—their relationship began after meeting at a party. After a brief affair, she discovered she was pregnant and shared the news on her social media. Depay’s reaction, however, was puzzling: he completely distanced himself, unfollowed her, and stopped responding to her messages.

Lari claims Depay refuses to discuss the pregnancy or the possibility of fatherhood, insisting the child isn't his.

The player himself has yet to comment on the situation.

Depay joined Corinthians in September 2024 as a free agent. Since then, the Dutchman has played 56 matches, scoring 16 goals and providing 14 assists. His current contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.

