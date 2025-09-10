Dorival Eyes Surprise Change as Memphis May Be Benched for Corinthians

Corinthians are set to spring a surprise in the Copa do Brasil quarterfinal second leg against Athletico-PR. According to Itatiaia, head coach Dorival Júnior is considering starting academy product Gui Negão instead of Memphis Depay for Wednesday night’s match at Neo Química Arena.

The decision stems from both tactical and physical considerations. Depay returned late from international duty, having played on Sunday for the Netherlands, where he scored twice against Lithuania to become his country’s all-time top scorer. He took part in only one training session with Corinthians ahead of the clash. Gui Negão, meanwhile, has impressed in recent weeks and could partner Yuri Alberto, who is back after undergoing hernia surgery.

Yuri Alberto, the team’s leading scorer, returns after missing four matches. His inclusion provides a major boost for Corinthians, who carry a 1-0 aggregate lead from the first leg in Curitiba.

The expected lineup for Corinthians features Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, André Ramalho, Gustavo Henrique, Matheus Bidu; Maycon, Charles, Breno Bidon, Rodrigo Garro; Gui Negão and Yuri Alberto.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. local time in São Paulo. A draw will be enough for Corinthians to advance to the semifinals.