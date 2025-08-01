Quick substitution! Manchester City appoints new sporting director

Everything was decided in record time.

Details: Today, Manchester City's press service announced that the club's new sporting director is the Portuguese specialist Hugo Viana.

Yesterday, it became known that the sporting director position became vacant following the departure of Txiki Begiristain, who had served the team for over 13 years, starting in 2012.

The 42-year-old Hugo Viana previously worked as sporting director at Lisbon's Sporting and Belenenses.

Begiristain's farewell match will take place in the home derby against Manchester United, scheduled for September 14.

Txiki Begiristain has officially departed his role as Director of Football at Manchester City following 13 incredible years at the Club.



