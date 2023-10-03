RU RU NG NG
Main News Pulisic has strongly opposed the use of VAR

Football news Today, 05:40
Pulisic has strongly opposed the use of VAR

Midfielder of the US national team and Italian Milan, Christian Pulisic, categorically opposed the use of the VAR system in world football.

According to the famous football player, without this innovation it would be more enjoyable for fans to watch football.

“I fully support the use of goal line technology, I think it's great. However, when it comes to the rest of VAR... I realize it's one of those things that you praise if it works in your favor and hate if it works against you. But overall, as a fan, I think we would be better off without VAR,” he said.

Let us remind you that this season the American midfielder played seven matches in the Italian Championship, in which he scored three goals and one assist.

Last season, Pulisic played for Chelsea, for which he played 24 matches in all competitions and scored one goal.

