"Psychological uplift for competitors". Experts' opinion on the match Manchester City vs Chelsea

In the central match of the 25th round of the English Premier League, Manchester City hosted Chelsea. The teams played to a 1:1 draw.

Following the game, Liverpool legend and Sky Sports expert Jamie Carragher noted that there was no disaster for the Citizens and that there is still plenty of time ahead.

"There's still a long time to go. I don't think it affects Man City too much but it will be a huge feeling for Liverpool and Arsenal right now. It gives them confidence Man City can drop points and that will give both of them a chance. When I have been impressed by Chelsea this season, it has been against better opposition. Arsenal also went to Stamford Bridge and being quite fortunate to come away with a point. The game between these two [Chelsea and Man City] at Stamford Bridge and against Tottenham are other examples. The way Mauricio Pochettino sets his team up against top managers and cause the opposition problems, he's come out of these games very well."

Former Manchester City player Micah Richards expressed similar sentiments, also acknowledging Chelsea's successful performance.

"I thought Chelsea were outstanding tonight. This gives the others a lot of hope. Chelsea kept to the task against City's movement. Haaland missed chances he normally puts away. Psychologically, this gives Liverpool and Arsenal a lift. It won't knock City's confidence too much so it's back to the drawing board. It means that beating Brentford in their game in hand won't send them top."

After today's "draw," Pep Guardiola's team remained in third place with 53 points. In terms of dropped points, City are ahead of Arsenal in the table but trail Liverpool by one point.

On Tuesday, February 20th, the reigning English champions will play a rescheduled match from the 18th round against Brentford.