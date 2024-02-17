The draw favored Liverpool. Rodri saved Manchester City from defeat in the match against Chelsea

Manchester City hosted Chelsea in the pivotal match of the 25th round of the Premier League.

In the first half, Manchester City enjoyed territorial dominance and peppered Chelsea's goal more frequently. However, the Blues were more clinical and incisive. Initially, Jackson had a 100% chance, but Ederson made a brilliant save. Towards the end of the first 45 minutes, Sterling beat the Brazilian goalkeeper with a powerful strike from close range.

In the second half, City increased pressure on Mendy's goal, but created few truly dangerous moments. Meanwhile, Chelsea remained vigilant on the counterattack. Sterling had an excellent chance to score a brace, but Ederson once again demonstrated remarkable reflexes.

Later, Chelsea opted to defend deep and play for a draw. The hosts could have scored through Holland, who headed over the crossbar from a De Bruyne cross.

The Blues continued to press Mendy's goal, delivering countless crosses and shots into Chelsea's penalty area. Eventually, they found success. Rodri's precise and powerful shot capped off a sustained attack, restoring parity.

The hosts continued to attack, while the guests played defensively and got what they wanted. The result was a 1-1 draw.

This outcome left Guardiola's team in third place. In terms of dropped points, City are ahead of Arsenal in the table but trail Liverpool by one point.

Premier League, 25th Round

Manchester City - Chelsea - 1:1

Goals: Rodri, 83 - Sterling, 42