PSV secured a victory in Alkmaar and qualified for the Champions League

In the 34th round of the Dutch championship, PSV secured an away victory over AZ Alkmaar with a score of 2-1.

The victory was delivered by Javier Simons, who scored a brace for the visitors. Jesper Karlsson scored the goal for the hosts.

With 75 points, PSV finished in second place in the Eredivisie standings and secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League qualification. AZ, with 67 points, finished in fourth place and will participate in the UEFA Europa League qualification.

AZ - PSV - 1:2 (0:0)

Goals: Simons, 65 - 0:1, Karlsson, 84 (penalty) - 1:1, Simons, 90+8 - 1:2

AZ: Bizot, Sugawara, Beekman (de Wit, 76), Hatzidiakos, Church, Meïnans (Lahdo, 68), Klaassen, Reijnders, van Brederode (Mihailovic, 68), Pavlidis (Bazour, 76), Karlsson.

PSV: Benitez, Mvogo, Ramalho (Teze, 55), Boscagli, van Aanholt (Boscali, 82), Sangaré, Ihattaren (Gutiérrez, 86), Viergever, El-Ghazi, Simons, de Jong.

