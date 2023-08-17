RU RU NG NG
Main News PSV open talks for Barcelona defender

PSV open talks for Barcelona defender

Football news Today, 13:08
PSV open talks for Barcelona defender Photo: Instagram Serginho Dest / Author unknown

PSV Eindhoven has expressed interest in Barcelona and US national team defender Sergiño Dest, according to Voetbal International.

According to the source, representatives from the Dutch club have initiated negotiations for the player's transfer in the upcoming summer transfer window. It is possible that PSV will consider loaning the American until the summer of 2024 with an option to buy. Previously, it was reported that Barcelona was seeking around 10 million euros for the player.

The 22-year-old Dest has been playing for Barcelona since October 2020. He joined the Catalan club from Ajax Amsterdam, with the transfer fee amounting to 21 million euros. He has played a total of 72 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing four assists. With Barcelona, Dest won the Copa del Rey in the 2020/2021 season.

In the previous season, Dest played on loan for AC Milan. He appeared in 14 matches for the Italian club in all competitions, without scoring any goals or providing assists.

Dest has been playing for the United States national team since 2019. He has played a total of 26 matches for the US national team, scoring two goals and providing four assists, while also receiving two yellow cards and one red card.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Barcelona PSV Eindhoven LaLiga Spain Eredivisie Netherlands
Popular news
Kiev "Dynamo" won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences Football news Today, 15:54 "Dynamo" Kyiv won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences
Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 12:49 Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid
Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 17:19 Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup
Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia Football news 15 aug 2023, 12:59 Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia
Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news 14 aug 2023, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news 14 aug 2023, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:54 "Dynamo" Kyiv won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences Football news Today, 13:08 PSV open talks for Barcelona defender Football news Today, 13:02 West Ham have named Man City a price for Brazilian Lucas Paquet Football news Today, 12:57 Inter could snatch star French defender from Manchester United Football news Today, 12:53 Ukrainian Malinovsky is close to returning to Serie A Football news Today, 12:49 Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 12:45 Ousmane Dembele took Neymar's number to PSG Football news Today, 12:41 Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester United: where to watch the match of the championship of England Football news Today, 06:43 PSG sign two new strikers Football news Today, 05:49 Named contenders for the title of best player in the Premier League
Sport Predictions
Football 18 aug 2023 Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Werder Bremen vs Bayern predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Valencia vs Las Palmas predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Frosinone vs Napoli predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Empoli vs Verona predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Inter vs Monza predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Genoa vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023