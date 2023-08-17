PSV open talks for Barcelona defender

PSV Eindhoven has expressed interest in Barcelona and US national team defender Sergiño Dest, according to Voetbal International.

According to the source, representatives from the Dutch club have initiated negotiations for the player's transfer in the upcoming summer transfer window. It is possible that PSV will consider loaning the American until the summer of 2024 with an option to buy. Previously, it was reported that Barcelona was seeking around 10 million euros for the player.

The 22-year-old Dest has been playing for Barcelona since October 2020. He joined the Catalan club from Ajax Amsterdam, with the transfer fee amounting to 21 million euros. He has played a total of 72 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing four assists. With Barcelona, Dest won the Copa del Rey in the 2020/2021 season.

In the previous season, Dest played on loan for AC Milan. He appeared in 14 matches for the Italian club in all competitions, without scoring any goals or providing assists.

Dest has been playing for the United States national team since 2019. He has played a total of 26 matches for the US national team, scoring two goals and providing four assists, while also receiving two yellow cards and one red card.