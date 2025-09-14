PSG's injury crisis continues: Kvaratskhelia sidelined

Another injury setback for PSG

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has joined PSG's growing injury list.

Details: On September 14, the fourth round of the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season sees PSG face Lens. In the 30th minute, the Georgian star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was forced off the pitch due to an injury. This latest blow means Kvaratskhelia joins Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué in the Parisians' treatment room.

Victime d'un coup sur le tibia en début de rencontre, ce dimanche face à Lens, Khvitcha Kvaratskhelia a dû céder sa place peu avant la demi-heure de jeu.



➡️ https://t.co/oWnmu9dthE pic.twitter.com/9FdXamLmsx — L'Équipe (@lequipe) September 14, 2025

The photo shows the Georgian suffered an abrasion.

Kvaratskhelia qui sort après 30' de jeu à la suite du tacle d'Edouard subi à la 3e min. La tuile pour les Parisiens. pic.twitter.com/j3O8dw0ZbT — Yon Ecenarro (@YonEcenarro) September 14, 2025

The extent of the injury remains unknown at this time.

