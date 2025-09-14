RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news PSG's injury crisis continues: Kvaratskhelia sidelined

PSG's injury crisis continues: Kvaratskhelia sidelined

Another injury setback for PSG
Football news Today, 12:51
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
PSG's injury crisis continues: Kvaratskhelia sidelined https://x.com/GXmercato/status/1967263486477521300

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has joined PSG's growing injury list.

Details: On September 14, the fourth round of the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season sees PSG face Lens. In the 30th minute, the Georgian star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was forced off the pitch due to an injury. This latest blow means Kvaratskhelia joins Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué in the Parisians' treatment room.

The photo shows the Georgian suffered an abrasion.

The extent of the injury remains unknown at this time.

Reminder: PSG officially announced Kimpembe's departure.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Related Team News
Enrique Football news 11 sep 2025, 09:24 Enrique recovering after surgery and will miss PSG's next match
“My story is over.” Kylian Mbappé reacts to PSG’s Champions League triumph Football news 10 sep 2025, 12:27 “My story is over.” Kylian Mbappé reacts to PSG’s Champions League triumph
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores