PSG's injury crisis continues: Kvaratskhelia sidelined
Another injury setback for PSG
Football news Today, 12:51Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/GXmercato/status/1967263486477521300
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has joined PSG's growing injury list.
Details: On September 14, the fourth round of the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season sees PSG face Lens. In the 30th minute, the Georgian star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was forced off the pitch due to an injury. This latest blow means Kvaratskhelia joins Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué in the Parisians' treatment room.
The photo shows the Georgian suffered an abrasion.
The extent of the injury remains unknown at this time.
Reminder: PSG officially announced Kimpembe's departure.