10 years and 24 trophies! PSG officially announces Kimpembe's departure

Defender signs contract with Qatar SC
Football news Today, 11:15
French giants PSG have officially bid farewell to Presnel Kimpembe. After a decade in Paris, the defender is set to continue his career in Qatar.

The French champions formally announced the player's transfer to Qatar SC. In their farewell statement, the Parisians highlighted Kimpembe's immense importance to the club, declaring that he will forever remain one of the key figures in Paris Saint-Germain's history.

As a reminder, Kimpembe is a product of PSG's youth academy. He has played for the first team since 2015 and has collected 24 trophies, including eight Ligue 1 titles and a Champions League triumph.

