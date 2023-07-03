PSG want to intercept the transfer target of Barcelona and Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain have entered the fray for Celta midfielder Gabriel Veiga, according to The Guardian.

According to the source, the French club is considering the option of acquiring a player in the summer transfer window. The player's contract contains a clause on a fixed release clause of 40 million euros.

Earlier it was reported that Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are also showing interest in the 21-year-old Spaniard.

Veiga is a graduate of Celta. He made 40 appearances in all competitions for Vigo last season, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists. The U21s played six matches for Spain's under-21 team without scoring a single goal or providing any assists.

Last season, Paris Saint-Germain became the champion of France for the 10th time in its history. Thus, the Parisian club won a direct ticket to participate in the group stage of the Champions League. “Celta” finished in 13th place in the championship of Spain and did not make it to the European competition.