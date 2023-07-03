EN RU
Main News PSG want to intercept the transfer target of Barcelona and Manchester City

PSG want to intercept the transfer target of Barcelona and Manchester City

Football news Today, 15:30
PSG want to intercept the transfer target of Barcelona and Manchester City Photo: Gabriel Veiga's Instagram/Author Unknown

Paris Saint-Germain have entered the fray for Celta midfielder Gabriel Veiga, according to The Guardian.

According to the source, the French club is considering the option of acquiring a player in the summer transfer window. The player's contract contains a clause on a fixed release clause of 40 million euros.

Earlier it was reported that Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are also showing interest in the 21-year-old Spaniard.

Veiga is a graduate of Celta. He made 40 appearances in all competitions for Vigo last season, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists. The U21s played six matches for Spain's under-21 team without scoring a single goal or providing any assists.

Last season, Paris Saint-Germain became the champion of France for the 10th time in its history. Thus, the Parisian club won a direct ticket to participate in the group stage of the Champions League. “Celta” finished in 13th place in the championship of Spain and did not make it to the European competition.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Liverpool Chelsea Manchester City Barcelona Celta Vigo Premier League England LaLiga Spain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m Football news Today, 14:33 Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m
Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023 Football news Today, 04:00 Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023
The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship Football news Yesterday, 16:53 The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship
Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid
Neymar closer to Barcelona return Football news Yesterday, 15:56 Neymar closer to Barcelona return
Liverpool buy RB Leipzig leader for €70m Football news Yesterday, 11:26 Liverpool buy RB Leipzig leader for €70m
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:30 Prediction for the match CSKA Sofia - Karabakh on July 4, 2023 Football news Today, 16:42 Al-Nasr want to intercept Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target Football news Today, 16:30 Manchester United close to signing England midfielder Football news Today, 16:15 AC Milan close to signing Nigeria striker Football news Today, 15:55 Steven Gerrard takes charge of Saudi Arabian club Football news Today, 15:42 Bayern want to buy French midfielder Football news Today, 15:30 PSG want to intercept the transfer target of Barcelona and Manchester City Football news Today, 15:15 Manchester United close to buying 2022 World Cup star Football news Today, 14:57 Borussia Dortmund buy Bellingham replacement Football news Today, 14:41 Al-Nasr bought one of the leaders of Inter
Sport Predictions
Football Today Goias vs Coritiba predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football Today Newell’s Old Boys vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 04 july 2023 RFS vs Jelgava predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 04 july 2023 Riga FC vs FK Liepaja predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 04 july 2023 Lanus vs Velez Sarsfield predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Godoy Cruz vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Tigre vs Banfield predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023