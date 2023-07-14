PSG want to buy Sevilla star

The French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has shown interest in the goalkeeper of Sevilla and the Moroccan national team, Yassine Bounou, according to RMC Sport.

According to the source, PSG may acquire the 32-year-old goalkeeper in the summer transfer window. The coaching staff of the Parisian club sees the African player as a backup to the main goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Spanish club may be willing to sell the goalkeeper due to financial difficulties. The transfer fee could amount to 15 million euros.

Bounou has been playing for Sevilla since September 2020. He joined the Sevilla club from Girona, with the transfer fee amounting to four million euros. He has played a total of 140 matches for Sevilla in all competitions, conceding 138 goals. Additionally, he has kept clean sheets in 58 matches. With Sevilla, Bounou has won the UEFA Europa League twice in the 2019/2020 and 2022/2023 seasons. He has previously played for Atletico Madrid and Real Zaragoza.

Bounou has been playing for the Moroccan national team since 2013. He has played a total of 54 matches for the Moroccan national team, conceding 28 goals. He participated in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Moroccan national team, finishing in fourth place.