PSG targets Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali

Newcastle values him at €60 million
Transfer news Today, 15:47
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
Paris Saint-Germain continues its relentless push to bolster the squad and is eyeing another high-profile signing.

Details: According to Caught Offside, the French giants have set their sights on Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, for whom the Magpies have set a minimum transfer fee of €60 million.

In Paris, club officials believe the midfielder would be a perfect fit to compete with Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz, and João Neves. However, Newcastle’s management has no intention of letting the player go cheaply, making this one of PSG’s most challenging and expensive targets for the upcoming transfer window.

The 25-year-old Italian had a remarkable last season, featuring in 45 matches across all competitions, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists. This season, he has already played nine matches, contributing two assists.

Reminder: Real Madrid is reportedly ready to activate the release clause for PSG midfielder Vitinha.
