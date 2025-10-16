PSG targets Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali
Newcastle values him at €60 million
Transfer news Today, 15:47Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/NUFC/status/1912063029119775025
Paris Saint-Germain continues its relentless push to bolster the squad and is eyeing another high-profile signing.
Details: According to Caught Offside, the French giants have set their sights on Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, for whom the Magpies have set a minimum transfer fee of €60 million.