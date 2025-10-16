ES ES FR FR
The price tag is €90 million. Real Madrid ready to trigger Vitinha's release clause

Real Madrid impressed by the Portuguese's performances
Transfer news Today, 12:35
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Real Madrid are planning to activate Vitinha's release clause in 2026 to bolster their midfield.

Details: According to Defence Central, the club sees the Portuguese midfielder as the perfect reinforcement for their midfield and are prepared to secure the transfer without prolonged negotiations with PSG. Real Madrid are ready to pay the €90 million release clause to bring Vitinha from PSG at the end of the season.

The Madrid side note that the midfielder, playing under Luis Enrique, has become a key figure for both PSG and the Portuguese national team. Vitinha has the ability to dictate the tempo, break through defensive lines, and could become a central piece in Xabi Alonso's midfield.

Reminder: Real Madrid midfielder Endrick may continue his career at Marseille.

