Unexpected twist: Endrick could continue his career at Marseille

A new challenge on the horizon for the young forward.
Football news Today, 08:41
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Brazilian prodigy Endrick, who joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, has struggled for playing time both last season and this one. As a result, a potential move is now being considered.

Details: According to ESPN, Ligue 1 side Marseille have expressed strong interest in signing the 18-year-old striker. Negotiations with Real Madrid regarding his future are expected to take place soon.

So far this season, Endrick has not featured in a single match for Los Blancos and hasn’t even made the bench. Last campaign, he appeared 37 times, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

After more than five months out, Ferland Mendy has returned to training with Real Madrid. The French defender suffered a thigh injury in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

Reminder: Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could also recover in time to face Barça.

