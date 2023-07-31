PSG responded to the offer to sell the Brazilian Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain have no intention of selling Brazil defender Marquinhos in the summer transfer window, according to RMC Sport.

According to the source, the French club has rejected a substantial offer to sell a player who wanted to buy "Al-Nasr" from Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian himself also does not want to leave the club.

Earlier it was reported that PSG could sell Marquinhos this summer due to public support for striker Kylian Mbappe, who refuses to renew his contract with the Parisian club.

Marquinhos, 29, has been with PSG since the summer of 2013. He moved to the Parisian club from Rome's Roma. The transfer amount was 31.4 million euros. In total, he played 407 matches for the French club in all competitions, scored 38 goals and gave 10 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2028.

Marquinhos is a 7-time French champion (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22), 6-time French Cup winner (2014/15, 2015/ 16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21), 6x French League Cup winner (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20 ), as well as a 6-time winner of the French Super Cup (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020).

Marquinhos has been playing for Brazil since 2013. In total, he played 78 matches for the Brazilian national team, scored six goals and gave four assists, and also received six yellow cards.