RU RU
Main News PSG responded to the offer to sell the Brazilian Marquinhos

PSG responded to the offer to sell the Brazilian Marquinhos

Football news Today, 09:55
PSG responded to the offer to sell the Brazilian Marquinhos Photo: Instagram Marquinhos / Author unknown

Paris Saint-Germain have no intention of selling Brazil defender Marquinhos in the summer transfer window, according to RMC Sport.

According to the source, the French club has rejected a substantial offer to sell a player who wanted to buy "Al-Nasr" from Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian himself also does not want to leave the club.

Earlier it was reported that PSG could sell Marquinhos this summer due to public support for striker Kylian Mbappe, who refuses to renew his contract with the Parisian club.

Marquinhos, 29, has been with PSG since the summer of 2013. He moved to the Parisian club from Rome's Roma. The transfer amount was 31.4 million euros. In total, he played 407 matches for the French club in all competitions, scored 38 goals and gave 10 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2028.

Marquinhos is a 7-time French champion (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22), 6-time French Cup winner (2014/15, 2015/ 16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21), 6x French League Cup winner (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20 ), as well as a 6-time winner of the French Super Cup (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020).

Marquinhos has been playing for Brazil since 2013. In total, he played 78 matches for the Brazilian national team, scored six goals and gave four assists, and also received six yellow cards.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Al Nassr FC Ligue 1 France Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe
Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Yesterday, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news Yesterday, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club
Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match Football news Yesterday, 06:24 Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:55 PSG responded to the offer to sell the Brazilian Marquinhos Football news Today, 09:20 Bayern failed to agree on the transfer of the goalkeeper of the Spanish national team Football news Today, 08:50 Marseille close to signing Senegal striker Football news Today, 08:10 David de Gea may move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 07:30 Chelsea want to buy Spanish goalkeeper Football news Today, 06:50 Napoli want to buy Bundesliga defender Football news Today, 06:10 One of the leaders of Newcastle moved to Al-Ahly from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 04:50 Neymar may have had a sexual relationship with a man Football news Today, 04:15 Mbappe and Liverpool: new details revealed
Sport Predictions
Football Today Aarhus vs Nordsjaelland predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football Today Malmo FF vs Varnamo predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football Today Sirius vs AIK: predictions and betting tips on the Allsvenskan match on July 31, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Hacken vs Klaksvik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Molde vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Copenhagen vs Breidablik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023