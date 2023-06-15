PSG open talks to sign one of Manchester City's best players

Paris Saint-Germain is interested in purchasing Manchester City and Portuguese national team midfielder Bernardo Silva, according to journalist Fabrizio Hawkins from RMC Sport, as stated in his Twitter post.

According to the source, the clubs have already held preliminary talks. The English club is willing to sell the Portuguese player for €70 million and also wants to receive PSG midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery in return. However, the French club is reluctant to part ways with their talented player.

In the current season, 28-year-old Silva has played 55 matches in all competitions for Manchester City, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.