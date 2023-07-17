PSG offer Manchester City a high-profile player swap

"Paris Saint-Germain" has reportedly proposed a high-profile player exchange to "Manchester City," according to Foot Mercato.

According to the source, the French club wants to acquire Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva from the "Cityzens." However, PSG is not willing to pay the demanded €80 million for the player. As a result, they offered two Italians, midfielder Marco Verratti and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, in exchange for Silva. However, this proposal did not satisfy the English club.

Bernardo Silva has been playing for Manchester City for six years (since 2017). In the previous season, the experienced midfielder played 52 matches for his team in all competitions, scoring 7 goals and providing 6 assists.

Silva's contract with Manchester City is valid until June 2025. According to Transfermarkt, the estimated value of the player is €80 million.

Earlier reports indicated that "Barcelona" is also interested in the 28-year-old Bernardo Silva. However, the Catalan club is not willing to pay the required amount for the player. Additionally, Barcelona is unable to match Silva's current salary.