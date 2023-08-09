PSG make another strange decision on Kylian Mbappe

The jerseys of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé have stopped being sold in the club's official store in Paris, as reported by the portal Gol on Twitter.

Furthermore, images of the player are being removed from the walls of the Parc des Princes stadium. Earlier, the forward was forbidden to train with the main team due to his refusal to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Previously, it was reported that clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Liverpool are interested in Mbappé.

It's worth recalling that the Frenchman is ready to honor his contract until the end to receive a €60 million salary and €90 million loyalty bonus. After that, he intends to move to Real Madrid as a free agent and receive a signing bonus ranging from €100 million to €150 million.

Mbappé, 24 years old, has been playing for PSG since 2017. He transferred to the Parisian club from Monaco for a transfer fee of €180 million. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Since 2017, Mbappé has represented the French national team. He has played 70 matches for the French national team, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. As part of the French national team, Mbappé won the 2018 World Cup and was a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.