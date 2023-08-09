RU RU
Main News PSG make another strange decision on Kylian Mbappe

PSG make another strange decision on Kylian Mbappe

Football news Today, 02:00
PSG make another strange decision on Kylian Mbappe Photo: Kylian Mbappé's Instagram/Author Unknown

The jerseys of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé have stopped being sold in the club's official store in Paris, as reported by the portal Gol on Twitter.

Furthermore, images of the player are being removed from the walls of the Parc des Princes stadium. Earlier, the forward was forbidden to train with the main team due to his refusal to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Previously, it was reported that clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Liverpool are interested in Mbappé.

It's worth recalling that the Frenchman is ready to honor his contract until the end to receive a €60 million salary and €90 million loyalty bonus. After that, he intends to move to Real Madrid as a free agent and receive a signing bonus ranging from €100 million to €150 million.

Mbappé, 24 years old, has been playing for PSG since 2017. He transferred to the Parisian club from Monaco for a transfer fee of €180 million. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Since 2017, Mbappé has represented the French national team. He has played 70 matches for the French national team, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. As part of the French national team, Mbappé won the 2018 World Cup and was a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season Football news Yesterday, 16:08 Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season
PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker Football news Yesterday, 00:00 PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker
Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham Football news 07 aug 2023, 12:55 Messi widened his free-kick lead over Ronaldo and got close to Beckham
Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match Football news 06 aug 2023, 14:23 Tottenham destroyed Shakhtar in Pyatov's farewell match
Arsenal won the FA Super Cup against Manchester City in an incredible match Football news 06 aug 2023, 14:06 Arsenal won the FA Super Cup against Manchester City in an incredible match
Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club Football news 06 aug 2023, 08:00 Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:00 PSG make another strange decision on Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 01:50 Lazio announce €12m signing for Danish striker Football news Today, 01:25 Newcastle sign Chelsea academy star for €37m Football news Today, 01:00 Barcelona announce signing of 16-year-old German talent Football news Today, 00:00 PSG will not buy a talented Barcelona striker Football news Yesterday, 16:27 PSV win Champions League qualification Football news Yesterday, 16:08 Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season Football news Yesterday, 15:47 Experienced Manchester City defender refuses to move to Bayern Football news Yesterday, 15:36 PSG set price for Neymar Football news Yesterday, 15:30 Arsenal to pay €30m for Spain goalkeeper
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Panathinaikos vs Marseille 9 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa 9 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rangers vs Servette 9 August 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Burton vs Leicester 9 August 2023 Football Today Benfica vs Porto predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Boca Juniors vs Nacional 10 August 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Struga vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Qarabag vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Prediction for Rosenborg vs Hearts 10 August 2023