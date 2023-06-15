PSG found a replacement for Mbappe

PSG are trying to find a replacement for the team's top scorer Killian Mbappe, who is close to changing clubs.

According to Marca, the Parisians are going to buy Atletico Madrid midfielder Antoine Griezmann during this transfer window.

The Spanish coach Diego Simeone does not want to part with his star player, and Griezmann is also in no hurry to leave the Club de Madrid.

The Frenchman's contract with the "mattresses" is until the summer of 2026.