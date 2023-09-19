PSG easily beat Borussia Dortmund

The second match of the first round of the Champions League took place in Group F. PSG hosted Borussia Dortmund at the Prac des Princes.

The guests started the match a little more actively, but by the middle of the first half, the hosts took the ball under their control and were looking for an opportunity to score. In the 18th minute, Vitinha shot through Dortmund's goal, but hit the post.

In the 40th minute, Züle played with his hand in his penalty area, but after reviewing VAR, the referee did not award a penalty.

There were no more dangerous moments in the first half. The scoreboard is 0:0.

At the start of the second half, PSG did earn a penalty, again Süle is in the spotlight. The defender of Borussia played with his hand and this time the referee awarded an 11-meter kick. Kylian Mbappe confidently implemented it.

Nine minutes later, the Parisians doubled their lead. Ashraf Hakimi did a great job clearing the Borussia defender and shooting past the goalkeeper.

PSG defeats Borussia Dortmund and starts the new Champions League season confidently.

Champions League. First round. Group F

PSG - Borussia Dortmund - 2:0

Goals: 1:0 - 49 Mbappe, 2:0 - 58 Hakimi