Following the announcement by Paris Saint-Germain's star forward Kylian Mbappe regarding his intention to depart the club at the end of the season, the French champions have initiated the search for a potential replacement.

Earlier, it was reported that PSG had shown interest in three Serie A players, and now it has come to light that they are also eyeing Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, as reported by The Times.

The Parisian club had previously made contact with Rashford in 2022. However, the forward opted to remain with the "Red Devils" and had his most prolific season at Old Trafford, scoring 30 goals in 56 matches.

The current season has been significantly less successful for Rashford, who has found the net only five times in 28 matches.

The forward has been embroiled in controversies on multiple occasions, with one of the latest incidents occurring in January when Rashford skipped training ahead of the match against Newport in the FA Cup, citing poor health, despite being photographed at a nightclub in Belfast earlier. This incident reportedly sparked debates within the dressing room.

Marcus Rashford emerged from the youth ranks of the Fletcher Moss Sports School but transitioned to Manchester United at the age of 17. In total, he has made 388 appearances for the "Red Devils," scoring 128 goals.