Football in the background? Manchester United star striker again caught in scandal

Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford missed yesterday morning's training session after feeling unwell, prompting him to delay his return flight to Manchester. However, according to the Daily Mail, the primary reason could be traced to his evening at Thompsons Garage in Belfast midweek. There are social media images confirming Rashford's presence at the club on Wednesday night.

Sources close to Rashford state that he was absent from dinner and had to postpone his return flight home due to illness.

Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, mentioned during the press conference ahead of the fourth-round match of the FA Cup against Newport County that the striker's absence was due to illness:

"This morning, Rashford was ill, and Evans as well. So, we need to see how they recover, but otherwise, we have players returning, such as Martinez, Shaw, Maguire, Casemiro, and that is good."

It remains uncertain whether any sanctions will be applied to Marcus, but from social media videos, it becomes evident that he was reluctant to reveal his identity, suggesting there might be reasons for that.