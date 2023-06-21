PSG can buy ex-talent of "Barcelona" for six million euros

Paris Saint-Germain is showing interest in PSV midfielder and Netherlands international Xavi Simons, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter account.

According to the source, the French club has the option to buy the player's transfer for six million euros. This option is valid from July 1st to July 31st, 2023. The player is also being pursued by Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and RB Leipzig.

The 20-year-old Simons has played 48 matches for PSV in all competitions this season, scoring 22 goals and providing nine assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.